Highs in Lower 80s to Start November, Work Week

A comfortable, near-normal pattern has finally settled in South Florida.

It will stick around for a few days with overnight lows around 70 and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

But an exception is certainly possible as a few showers may generate as a northeast breeze that takes shape on Monday.

That said, shower chances will be lean through Wednesday.

By Thursday and Friday, moisture returns and shower chances increase as highs peak in the mid-80s.

On the horizon, another cold front may cross the area just in time for next weekend to deliver an additional dose of refreshing air.