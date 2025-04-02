Highway disrupter dog now named ‘Taylor Swift' is looking for a new home

The dog who caused a highway shutdown on Monday is safe and awaiting adoption now at the Humane Society of Broward County.

To prevent a crash, Florida Highway Patrol troopers were forced to shut down I-95 near Davie Boulevard when the black dog ran loose in the lanes of traffic. Troopers chased the dog until she hopped into the open door of a trooper’s vehicle.

They brought the dog, a breed known as a pocket pit bull, to the shelter, where they named her Taylor Swift, and not because Swift has a song called The Black Dog.

“She’s quite a runner as we can see, so she probably needs a home that’s gonna be active, and play with her, take her on walks and love her,” said Dr. Cynthia Rogers, the staff veterinarian at the Humane Society.

Chopper6 flew over the intense pursuit that completely shut down the highway on the exit ramp to Davie Boulevard, as FHP vehicles blocked traffic on either end.

No one knows how the dog ended up on the highway. Taylor needs some care and rest to shake it off.

“We’ve had a few people reach out, claiming that they were her owner at one point, these are folks that were breeders, one person sold her to someone else who then bred her,” said Cherie Wachter of the Humane Society. “It’s very sad, like I said, a lot of people feel they can make a fast buck by breeding their dog, her whole purpose was to produce puppies for profit, she’s safe here now.”

If giving the troopers the run-around on the highway leads to her finding someone who will say, "you belong to me," then maybe it’s karma, and Taylor will wind up in a better place.

“So she’s been through a lot considering she’s so young and likely has had multiple C-sections,” Rogers said.

The staff at the facility is hoping a love story will be written between Taylor and a new owner. They say she’s only about three years old, she’s healthy, and now, perhaps because she’s left the bad blood behind, Taylor has a great disposition as well.

“So we’re confident that we’ll be able to find her a good, responsible home where she is going to be loved and treated as a puppy because all she’s done is have puppies her whole life,” Wachter said.