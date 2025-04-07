Highway hound that led FHP on chase on I-95 finds forever home

A fugitive pup that was rescued on Interstate 95 after leading Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a a chase found her forever home.

While it remains unclear just how she ended up dodging traffic, she is now safe and has officially been adopted.

“I got a call from our dispatch,” said FHP Trooper Daniel Atonini.

Antonini told NBC6 he had never received a call quite like this and after almost 15 minutes, he called for backup.

“My thoughts were like, 'How am I going to stop a dog without having anybody getting hurt?'” he said.

Sections of Interstate 595 to the I-95 ramp were temporarily shut down, until authorities got a hold of dog, which was named Taylor Swift.

She got her name because she was so swift on the highway.

On Sunday, with her freshly painted toenails, she was all smiles as a new home awaited.

“We give dogs that nobody wanted," said Palm Beach County Deputy Sheriff Charles Bahruth. "We give them a purpose in life.”

Bahruth said Taylor was chosen for the Paws and Stripes Program, which trains dogs to provide emotional support after a tragedy or in the courtroom.

"We train them up in basic obedience and then we hold a class about every quarter where we train law enforcement and firefighters how to handle the dog,” he said.

“She's a very sweet dog, very friendly and like I said, I'm glad she's got home safe with a good family,” Atonini said.

It’ll be several weeks until Taylor gets matched with a handler and is off to her very first task.