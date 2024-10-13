Hispanic couple creates new pathways in beekeeping

A South Florida young couple is honoring their roots and culture while making a difference in our own backyards with a company that specializes in bee removals, relocation and pest control.

“I got involved because of my family, my father was in the pest management industry and he was the one, if anything, who planted the seed of pest control,” shares Jean Navarro.

Navarro is the President of Mega Bee Rescues, a company he runs with his longtime girlfriend Ana Perez. Both are registered beekeepers.

At one of their properties in Homestead, took us inside his world that’s buzzing with rescued bees.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

In this one property there are 75 boxes that each hold multiple frames of comb, hosting millions of bees.

But it’s a vision that didn’t start with him.

“I want to give a lot of honor to my father. He came here from Peru without knowing English, and he came here also starting his own business, his own pest control company. Him coming here to take the exams, be in an environment you’re not comfortable with. Restart from zero, I think is really hard," he said.

"I think for a lot of us that our parents came from South America and we are born here, we don’t realize how hard they had it to go from point a to point b. That’s a lot of risk taking. They took a huge risk to go from where they were to where we are. But they did it for us, they did it for our future. So that’s a big reason why i want to give back, give back to my family, because they have put a lot of things on the table for me to be and us to be in the position we are today.”

The pair are social media savvy, and they have made a name for themselves locally in South Florida, and across the U.S.

While they are passionate about what they do, this Peruvian and Cuban couple knows being a bright example of their culture is also a motivator.

“People that support us, follow us, if anything that’s been a big push for us to be better and better and better,” explained Navarro.

Their goal is to educate others on what they do and how they too can be stewards of wildlife in their own community. But they also pride themselves on giving back to the people.

“Having a business, it’s beyond just having a business. It’s about what you can do for your community and what you can do for those around you,” said Navarro.

The duo says their operation is still growing and just like the worker bees, they will keep at it until their company, and parent’s legacy, is known across South Florida.

If you would like to learn more about Mega Bee Rescue, you can visit their website here.