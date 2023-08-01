Historic heat: July 2023 was Miami's hottest month on record

July of 2023 was the hottest month on record for Miami, Key West and Marathon — that’s any month of any year since we’ve been keeping records. This will also end up being Earth’s hottest year on record as well.

Miami had an average temperature of 86.5°. That breaks the record of 85.9° from July of 2020. A normal July should average out to 84.1°.

Key West had an average of 87.7°, which breaks the record of 87.5° from August of 2007. Marathon had an average of 89.5°, which breaks the record of 88° from June of 2019.

South Florida had a total of 74 warm records in July, including the 101° ocean temps. Although Fort Lauderdale had its hottest feeling day at 118°, the average of 85.2° fell short of the all-time record of 85.7° from August of 2007.

South Florida was not alone. July was also the hottest month on record for Phoenix (102.7°) and Dallas (93.4°).

August began as July ended, with three more records, two in Marathon and one in Key West on Aug. 1.