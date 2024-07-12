Miami-Dade County

Historic Miami-Dade County courthouse up for sale amid safety concerns

After years of safety concerns, the old Dade County Courthouse is officially up for grabs.

By Lara Priven

NBC Universal, Inc.

After many years of uncertainty with what was going to happen to one of Miami's most iconic building, the old Dade County Courthouse, is officially going on the market.

The building is located at 73 W Flagler Street in downtown Miami and is still in use today by Miami-Dade County.

The building was known for being the tallest building in South Florida for decades and in January of 1989 it was added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. The structure was built in the 1920s.

Over the years, the building has seen its fair share of issues. In 2021, the courthouse was evacuated after engineers discovered safety concerns during a review of the building’s structural integrity.

Additionally, leaks and mold have been reported over the years and there have been many problems with the façade.

A non-mandatory pre-bid conference is scheduled via Zoom on Monday, July 15 at 2 p.m. to discuss general requirements of this bid.

The minimum bid is $52.3 million for the iconic Miami building. The courthouse is being sold as is.

Here is the link to join the Zoom.

