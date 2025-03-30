Historic Miami home up for sale for first time in more than 100 years

A rare and hidden gem in Miami has hit the market for the first time in more than 100 years. It’s a two-story single-family home nestled in a unique neighborhood called Spring Garden near Coconut Grove.

It's going for a hefty price, but the multi million-dollar price tag is reflective of the history this home holds.

“We are at Seven Oaks, 752 NW 7th Street Road, this is also called Ruth Greenfield Road and this is her estate,” said Jackson Keddell, who works with real estate company Douglas Elliman.

Greenfield was a civil rights activist and musician who died in 2023 at the age of 99. In 1951, she founded one of the first integrated theatre and arts schools in the South called the Fine Arts Conservatory.

Greenfield's son, Timothy who is a filmmaker and photographer says the family hopes his mother's legacy is honored through the new owners.

“The house has great potential for someone to make their own stamp on it. We put ours on it, but it’s really an open plan where you can do a lot of different things,” Timothy explained. “They bought it in 1923, and it was built in 1916, and the Postmaster General of Miami built it, by himself supposedly,” he shares with a laugh.

It’s the largest lot in the area at .66 acres. At one time, the property was known for the seven oak trees that provided canopy for decades.

“It was a lovely place to grow up, quite lush. It was near everything; downtown was really 10 minutes away,” Timothy said as he reflected on his memories in the home.

While the house has character outside, the charm extends inside.

The home is full of light, reflecting off the white walls and wood floor. The foyer housed the family's piano, where Greenfield taught lessons.

“This room was always filled with music and art between the guests, the lessons or just her and the children playing piano,” Keddell explained.

Some of that art is still on display today. An abstract painting of Greenfield's husband covers a door that is on the right side of the entrance to the home.

“This was painted by an abstractionist in the 50’s, I think. It’s the one piece as we have prepared the home for market, we’ve retained this as it’s on the door,” said Keddell.

Greenfield was not the only historical figure in the neighborhood. Her son recalls other prominent figures who lived in near the historic home.

“Marjorie Stoneman Douglas, the legendary Florida figure lived on the corner. And Gardnar Mulloy who was one of the greatest tennis players of all time, just lived a block away,” Timothy said.

The Greenfield home has five bedrooms three baths. It is listed at 2.75 million dollars.