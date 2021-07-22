‘Historic Opportunity': Miami Commissioners Urge Biden to Take Action on Cuba

The Miami City Commission passed a resolution Thursday unanimously urging President Joe Biden to take action on Cuba and assist the Cuban people.

The city commission also asked the president to provide medical equipment and treatment to combat COVID-19.

At the Miami Commission meeting, during the public comment section, Cuban-Americans also called on the President to help the Cuban people.

"This commission now has a historic opportunity to help the Cuban people rid themselves of the oppresive government by adopting resolution 9366 and urging President Biden to take any and all actions necessary to assist the Cuban people in their call for freedom," said Giselle Gutierrez, with the Cuban American Bar Association.

The news comes as the Biden administration was expected to announce new sanctions against a number of Cuban officials deemed directly involved in human rights abuses during government crackdowns on the recent protests in Cuba.

The sanctions would freeze any assets under U.S. jurisdiction and prohibit U.S. travel.

The State Department has a press briefing Thursday afternoon where more information on the sanctions could be given.

Cuba criticized the U.S. and Biden on Wednesday for a series of statements by senior officials after the unprecedented protests on the island last week, accusing the U.S. government of seeking to justify a military intervention.

Johana Tablada, deputy director for U.S. affairs at Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said U.S. officials are painting a false picture of the situation in Cuba, which is struggling with severe economic problems.

“There is a Walt Disney narrative of a bad government and people fighting for their freedom — stereotypes that scare anyone who has never set foot in Cuba, because of their arrogance and disregard for the truth,” Tablada said in an interview with The Associated Press.

“They are very interested in fabricating an alternative reality because the riots of July 11 weren’t enough to justify the war that is being waged on us,” she added.

The protests were the largest in more than two decades, while groups of government supporters also took to the streets, including tens of thousands on Saturday.

Authorities suspended cellphone internet data service on the island, charging that a campaign orchestrated from the United States used robot messaging on Twitter and other social media to instigate the demonstrations.