History in Miami Beach: Alina Hudak Officially Becomes First Female City Manager

A historic moment in Miami Beach came on Wednesday when Alina Hudak became the first woman to hold the position of city manager.

Hudak was sworn in during a morning meeting inside City Hall after being voted unanimously into the position earlier this year.

“You’re a person of the highest integrity and that’s what we really hoped for and that’s what we got,” Mayor Dan Gelber said during the event.

Hudak, the wife of Coral Gables Police Department Chief Ed Hudak, was surrounded by her family while becoming the first female in Miami Beach’s 106-year history to hold the office.

“It is extremely special to me. I have two daughters and I hope I exemplify for them what is possible,” she said. “I want women, my daughter’s friends, to know that we can make a difference as long as you have the courage to take on challenges and confident in yourself and your ability.”

Hudak joined the city in February 2020 as assistant city manager and had served as interim city manager before excepting the role full time last month.

“I certainly hope I can continue to provide leadership and take us to another place and time,” Hudak said. “We had our challenges, but I feel confident that together it’s symbolic we would be in our chambers today for the first time together - all of us - and move forward as the city of Miami Beach.”

Hudak previously served as the Miami-Dade County Manager.