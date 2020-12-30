Miami

HistoryMiami Museum Set to Remember Most Impactful Moments of 2020

The project, entitled 'Collection 2020', aims to preserve a record of life in Miami through community submissions

By Derrick Lewis

While some people are ready to put 2020 behind them, HistoryMiami Museum wants to remember the stories that impacted our area the most during the past year.

At the same time, they are calling on the community to put their experiences on display for years to come.

"I am going to be a part of history. I am lending some items here to the collection because, of course, I also had a very extraordinary year," said Daniella Levine Cava, who was elected the first female mayor of Miami Dade County in November. "Adding some memorabilia to this collection to be preserved for generations is a great privilege and honor for me."

What others went through is also on display - artifacts from the election, a graduation cap with a mask and a Miami Heat 'Black Lives Matter' jersey.

"It was astonishing to watch young men, young black men, step forward and boldly extend that message demand the platform that they have with the association and their teams to be able to extend that message," said Heat broadcaster Jason Jackson.

The project, entitled 'Collection 2020', aims to preserve a record of life in Miami through community submissions.

"Our community took a stance and voiced their opinions on many issues in," said executive director Jorge Zamanillo. "Our task is to collect the stories and objects that represent their voices."

Everything collected is permanent to help future generations remember an unforgettable year.

"We are turning the page on 2020," said Levine Cava. "Hopefully, it’ll be a time capsule that we can look back and remember those days and remember that these were times of challenge, but also times of great resilience and great strength in our community."

To donate an item, you must first fill out a submission form. Click on this link to access that form.

