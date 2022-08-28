Hit and Run Crash Leaves Vehicle Engulfed in Flames on South Dixie Highway

The Miami Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a vehicle engulfed in flames on South Dixie Highway, police said.

The incident occurred at 6 a.m. at 17th Avenue and US1 on South Dixie Highway.

Vehicles were traveling southbound on South Dixie Highway when a Kia sedan rear-ended a box truck, police said.

The Kia continued to roll until it ended up under the Metrorail. The driver fled the scene on foot, but the Kia caught on fire, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Video shows the vehicle engulfed in flames until Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene and extinguished the car.

This is a developing story. Please check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.