Hit-and-Run Driver Killed Dog, Left Man Critically Injured in NW Miami-Dade

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a dog and left a man critically injured in northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. back on March 9 in the area of Northwest 20th Avenue and Northwest 95th Street.

Miami-Dade Police officials said 39-year-old Willie Moore was crossing Northwest 20th Avenue while trying to secure the loose dog when he and the dog were hit by a person driving a Nissan Altima.

After hitting Moore and the dog the driver did a U-turn, stopped briefly, and then fled the area without rendering aid or calling 911, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported Moore to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. The dog was deceased on the scene.

Surveillance footage released by police on Monday showed the car leaving the scene.

Detectives believe the vehicle will have driver’s side and front-end damage consistent with the crash.

“Our detectives need to see the total picture of what happened that night so we can bring closure to this victim and his family," Miami-Dade Police Det. Christopher Thomas said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.