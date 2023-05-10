Hit-and-Run Driver Sought After Video Shows Man Killed While Crossing Hialeah Street

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man who was crossing a Hialeah street in an incident that was caught on camera.

The incident happened around 1:35 a.m. on April 30 at West 12th Avenue and West Okeechobee Road.

Police said the victim, 44-year-old Randall Lobo, was crossing the street when he was struck and killed by a blue Honda Accord.

Surveillance footage released Wednesday showed the Accord hitting Lobo and fleeing the scene.

Hialeah Police Flyer from a fatal hit-and-run in Hialeah on April 30, 2023.

Due to the hour of the day and location where it happened, Hialeah Police said it's been difficult to find witnesses, so they're asking the public for help.

"It makes it extremely challenging. Without that information, we don’t have leads. What we need right now are tips, information. Maybe you have a neighbor who has this vehicle. Maybe you’ve seen it in your neighborhood and now it’s no longer there," Officer Scarlett Hernandez said.

Police said the Accord appears to have front passenger side damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hialeah Police at 305-687-2525.