Hit-and-run driver who helped woman he hit before fleeing in Fort Lauderdale caught: BSO

A hit-and-run driver who struck a woman riding an electric bike in Fort Lauderdale then fled the scene after helping her get up has been arrested following a Crime Stoppers tip, authorities said.

Ritchie Jacobs, 76, was arrested Monday on a charge of failure to stop or remain at an accident involving serious injury, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Ritchie Jacobs

The incident happened back on May 31 in the 4500 block of South Federal Highway.

The victim, Margarita Lopez, was on her e-bike heading home and was coming through the tunnel on South Federal Highway near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when a driver hit her.

A camera from inside the tunnel showed the driver walking over to check on Lopez and trying to stop traffic. He helped her up, then helped her pick up her bike, and then sat her down before leaving.

Lopez told NBC6 she doesn't remember the man helping her.

A South Florida woman is grateful to be alive after a driver hit her while she was on her e-bike in Fort Lauderdale. NBC6's Niko Clemmons reports

"Obviously you replay the moments, I'm just glad to be home,” Lopez said. "I don't think I did anything wrong because I know my surroundings, I was paying attention."

Lopez was left with a severe spinal cord injury and road rash all over her body and had to wear a neck brace.

Authorities said a Crime Stoppers tip led them to Ritchie at his home in Hollywood, where he was taken into custody and booked into jail.