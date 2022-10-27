Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Motorcyclist in Fort Lauderdale Arrested: Police

A hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a motorcyclist in Fort Lauderdale early Wednesday has been arrested, police said.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes of South Federal Highway near Southeast 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.

Investigators said the motorcycle was struck behind by a vehicle that fled the scene without stopping.

Another vehicle hit the driver of the motorcycle, but that driver stayed at the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity wasn't released.

Police said later Wednesday they located the vehicle involved, a black 2022 Ford Edge, as well as the driver.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Stephen Sherburne, is facing charges of failure to remain at the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and tampering with physical evidence, police said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Sherburne was booked into the Broward jail where he was being held on $145,000 bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.