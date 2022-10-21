Hit-and-Run in Plantation Becomes Chase-and-Catch in Lauderhill

Two victims of a hit-and-run collision chased the accused driver on foot and held him until police arrived in Broward County earlier this week.

Brandon Smart and Derrick Taujours were in a 2016 Nissan Maxima that was stopped in westbound traffic in the 4700 block of W. Sunrise Boulevard in Plantation about 8 p.m. Monday when rear-ended by Canard Tyrell Roberson, 28, in a 2009 Pontiac G6, according to the police report.

The impact pushed the Nissan into the car ahead of it. Instead of getting out to exchange insurance information, Roberson turned onto Northwest 47 Avenue and drove off, the report stated.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Smart and Taujours followed in the Nissan while calling 911 to report the hit-and-run. The two cars stopped in the 1100 block of Northwest 46 Avenue in Lauderhill. Roberson got out of the Pontiac and the three men started to argue, police said.

“I only hit you,” Roberson said. “You coulda let me go.” Then he ran off, investigators said.

Smart ran after Roberson, caught him, and held on until Lauderhill Police arrived, then Plantation Police arrested Roberson, they wrote in the report.

Taujours was treated for a stiff neck at Plantation General Hospital. Smart had a cut on his knee but declined treatment. Roberson also declined medical attention, police said.

During questioning, investigators said Roberson spontaneously uttered, “I started the accident, but they hit my car too,” and then he refused to say any more.

Both the Nissan and Pontiac sustained an estimated $10,000 damage each and had to be towed from the scene.

A record check revealed Roberson’s driver’s license was suspended in December 2020.

Roberson was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injury and property damage and driving with a suspended license. He was released from the Broward County Jail Tuesday, records show.