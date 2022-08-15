Hit-and-Run Leaves Woman Dead in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Tamarac

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a multi-vehicle crash Friday that left one woman dead in Tamarac.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday, BSO Tamarac District deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of West Commercial Boulevard and Prospect Road in Tamarac.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2020 Kia Optima was traveling northbound on Prospect Road, approaching West Commercial Boulevard while another driver in a Nissan Versa was traveling westbound on West Commercial Boulevard, also approaching Prospect Road.

The driver of the Kia failed to stop at the red traffic light and entered the intersection where it struck the Nissan in a T-bone type collision.

The impact of the crash caused the Nissan to then strike a 2020 Toyota Corolla, which was stopped at the red traffic light in the southbound lanes of Prospect Road.

The driver of the Kia fled the crash scene, but witnesses provided deputies with a description and the driver was located shortly after, detectives said.

Tamarac Fire Rescue transported the drivers involved and two passengers to a nearby hospital for treatment, but one of the female passengers in the Nissan Versa was pronounced dead due to injuries sustained from the crash.