Hold the Pork: Miami-Dade Mayor Pardons Pigs Ahead of Noche Buena

We have all heard of the presidential pardoning of the turkey for Thanksgiving, but have you heard of the pig pardoning ceremony in Miami for Noche Buena?

Every year, families from different Latin countries prepare their traditional pig roasts in what is commonly known as a "caja china" -- an ingenious roasting box that uses charcoal to roast and crisp up the pig for Christmas Eve dinner.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

But as families across Miami begin to prep their pig roasts for Noche Buena, on Tuesday, December 14, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava hosted the fourth annual Pig Pardoning Ceremony at Latin Café 2000 in Brickell where she pardoned four pigs -- Manchita, Sakura, Shlomo, and David.

"This may sound like bad news for pork lovers, but it is a great thing if you are a pig,” the mayor said. "Today symbolizes a defining moment in lives of these pigs. A real pork in the road.”

The ceremony began at 10:30 a.m. at the Latin Café 2000 located at 1053 Brickell Plaza in Miami.

This year, Manchita, Sakura, Shlomo, and David -- the offspring of last year’s pardoned pig -- will be pardoned and enjoy a new foster home in Miami-Dade County, where they will have ample space to run free.

Three of the piglets were born on a farm in the Redlands— and their owner tells us they are in great hands.

"Well, we are Jewish so they are not in too much danger, but its a pet," said Yariv Mashav, the owner of the piglets. "They are very easy to take care of, very cute to walk around the farm. So we’re happy!”