Hold the Pork: Miami-Dade Mayor to Pardon Pigs Ahead of Noche Buena

We have all heard of the presidential pardoning of the turkey for Thanksgiving, but have you heard of the pig pardoning ceremony in Miami for Noche Buena?

Every year, families from different Latin countries prepare their traditional pig roasts in what is commonly known as a "caja china" -- an ingenious roasting box that uses charcoal to roast and crisp up the pig for Christmas Eve dinner.

But as families across Miami begin to prep their pig roasts for Noche Buena, on Tuesday, December 14, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will host the fourth annual Pig Pardoning Ceremony at Latin Café 2000 in Brickell where she will pardon four pigs -- Manchita, Sakura, Shlomo, and David.

The ceremony is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Latin Café 2000 located at 1053 Brickell Plaza in Miami.

This year, Manchita, Sakura, Shlomo, and David will be pardoned and enjoy a new foster home in Miami-Dade County, where they will have ample space to run free much like previous years’ rescued pigs.

Guests at the event are welcome to enjoy complimentary spinach croquetas and delicious homemade Cuban cafecito during the pig pardoning celebration.