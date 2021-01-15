Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale Becoming Appointment-Only Vaccine Site

Fort Lauderdale's Holiday Park COVID-19 vaccination site is switching to appointment-only, after it had initially been set up for walk-ins and first-come, first-serve.

"Holiday Park will be serving people 65 years or older with a scheduled appointment, verified email confirmation, or text message confirmation. All others coming to Holiday Park for vaccination will not be served," the Florida Department of Health in Broward County said in a statement Friday.

The confusion over who would be getting vaccinated led to traffic backups at the site Friday, with a long line of cars stretching out of the park.

Holiday Park is a state-run vaccination site, with the City of Fort Lauderdale assisting with the traffic flow. When traffic increased Friday, the site was temporarily shut down and reopened as it moved along.

It was the luck of the draw for some people who showed up, who said they circled around the park and were able to successfully get the shot without an appointment.

“We were here at 7 o’clock this morning and we got turned away but we persevered and we got on another line and they let us in so I was very happy," said Barbara Demilt.

Others said they were at the site since 4 a.m. and turned away.

“Confusion, we can’t…they won’t let us in. Since when are they giving out appointments, there’s no way they can be giving them out as they said no appointment necessary on the website," said Nancy Aaraj.

"We came back and the guard let us in. We were the first ones to come in and this woman says, 'you need an appointment.' They didn’t say that on the Internet last night," said Rose Marie Osorio.