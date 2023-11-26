Holiday travel rush continues into Sunday at Miami and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood airports

AAA is reporting more than 55 million Americans were expected to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday. Many of them packing South Florida airports to get back home today or arriving back home on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Despite the busy travel day, nothing would bring down Carolynn Smith’s mood as she danced and smiled in the long TSA line.

Rocking her steelers shirt, she was in town from Cincinnati to celebrate her husband’s birthday.

“I’m in a calm space, and I’m still on vacation mentally anyway, and my team won,” said Carolynn.

Carolynn one of millions of travelers who will make their way through the Miami International Airport Security checkpoints Sunday as the Thanksgiving holiday winds down.

Getting to the airport was no easy task.

“The traffic was a little disturbing to say the least and that’s with us arriving three hours ahead of schedule,” said Carolynn.

We spotted a few delays on the flight board inside. Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport also saw some delays in part caused by snowy weather conditions up north.

It hasn’t just been busy at the airport, Martin Ramirez, got held back for hours at Port Miami after arriving from his holiday cruise.

“We waited for our bags, and they came and told us that the shuttle had been sitting on the bridge for an hour and a half wasn’t moving,” said Ramirez.

As the holiday travel season continues into December, the good news is, Sunday’s delays and disruptions seemed minimal compared to the massive disruptions we’ve seen during past seasons.