Holiday Travelers Take Over South Florida Airports Ahead of Looming Winter Storm

One of the busiest travel times of the year takes place at airports across South Florida ahead of the Christmas holiday just as a dangerous and disruptive winter storm pushes through the nation.

Officials at Miami International Airport said Thursday and Friday are expected to be two of the busiest days of the year with travelers heading to their holiday destinations. This year, the rush is increased with people attempting to get home ahead of the storm bringing blizzard-like conditions to parts of the country.

"It's just been a really hectic day and flights are delayed with a few cancellations," said Zakiyya Lewis, a traveler from Indianapolis.

Officials expect 2.5 million travelers to make their way through Miami International Airport in the month of December. On Wednesday, 87 percent of arrivals and 82 percent of departures made it on time from MIA. A total of 97 flights were delayed and three flights were canceled.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

As of Thursday morning, 19 flights were delayed and six were canceled in Miami while 19 flights were delayed and one flight was canceled and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Airport officials are urging travelers to check with their airline ahead of possible delays and cancellations as some are waving rebooking fees.