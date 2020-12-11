‘They Are Really Trying to Kill Me': Local Activist Says She Was Targeted in Shooting

A community activist said a man shot at her and her daughter in front of their Hollywood home.

Stephanie Anderson called 911 Wednesday night moments after the shooting.

“I don’t know where to pull over, because we’re in the exact neighborhood where we were just shot at,” she told the operator. “We.. We cant even drive anymore. We’re on Dixie Highway at Pierce Street.”

Anderson said when she and her daughter got home, two men were parked in front of her house.

When she parked on the street, she said the passenger got out, walked to her side, and started shooting.

She believes it was a set up.

“This is real, like they are really trying to kill me,” she recalled thinking.

Anderson said she leaned over to protect her daughter and sped off.

“They said, ‘Who are you playing with now?’” she said.

There’s a bullet hole in her car bumper, and she believes another went into her tire.

“If I had been five to 10 seconds later and reacting and given him the full amount of time to get out of the car, then he would’ve been right at my head,” Anderson said.

Anderson is a community activist and has recently been fighting against human sex trafficking and what she calls corrupt leadership in Hollywood.

“I don’t accuse anybody, but I want to be on record to say that if something happens to me, I didn’t do it, I didn’t take my life, and that you can’t take my life,” she said.

The activist believes the two young men were in a dark blue older model Nissan Sentra. She wants them to turn themselves in.

“I’m feeling shocked,” she said. “I’m feeling a little bit overwhelmed, but I’m never going to live in fear.”

