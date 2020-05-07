Hollywood Beach Broadwalk Expected to Reopen With Limited Hours

The Hollywood Beach Broadwalk is expected to reopen for the first time since it was closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A plan is in the works to reopen the Broadwalk on Wednesday, May 13. It would be open for limited hours, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily.

All Broward County beaches remain closed for the time being.

Hollywood reopened a number of city parks on Wednesday for passive activities including walking, biking and running. Park hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The parks now open include ArtsPark at Young Circle, Charles Vollman Park, Jefferson Park, Joe DiMaggio Park, John Williams Park, Oakridge Park and Zinkil Park.

Also opened on Wednesday were the boat ramps at Hollywood Marina and Holland Park, as well as golf courses including Hollywood Beach Golf Club, Eco Golf Club and Orangebrook Golf Club, with certain restrictions.