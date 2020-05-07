coronavirus

Hollywood Beach Broadwalk Expected to Reopen With Limited Hours

Certain parks, boat ramps and golf courses already reopened Wednesday

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The Hollywood Beach Broadwalk is expected to reopen for the first time since it was closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A plan is in the works to reopen the Broadwalk on Wednesday, May 13. It would be open for limited hours, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily.

All Broward County beaches remain closed for the time being.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Florida’s Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 1,600, With 38,800 Cases

Florida 2 hours ago

Jobless Claims in Florida Dropped More Than Half Last Week

Hollywood reopened a number of city parks on Wednesday for passive activities including walking, biking and running. Park hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The parks now open include ArtsPark at Young Circle, Charles Vollman Park, Jefferson Park, Joe DiMaggio Park, John Williams Park, Oakridge Park and Zinkil Park.

Also opened on Wednesday were the boat ramps at Hollywood Marina and Holland Park, as well as golf courses including Hollywood Beach Golf Club, Eco Golf Club and Orangebrook Golf Club, with certain restrictions.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Hollywoodreopenings
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us