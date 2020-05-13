Hollywood Beach Broadwalk Reopens Ahead of Broward’s Scheduled Reopening

The Hollywood Beach Broadwalk reopened for the first time since it was closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The area will allow residents to visit for exercise only during limited hours, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily, starting on Wednesday. All Broward County beaches remain closed for the time being.

"The sandy beach itself remains closed until the tri-county area opens that all at once. You can’t open one beach alone, it has to be all at once and whenever health officials say we're ready for that,” Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said last week.

Restaurants along the 2.5-mile stretch will remain open for takeout and delivery, but customers won’t be allowed to sit down and eat along the broadwalk vicinity.

Cities such as Hollywood and Davie reopened a number of parks last week for passive activities including walking, biking and running. Park hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The reopening comes after Broward County announced that it would be joining neighboring Miami-Dade County in planning to start phase one of reopening on Monday, May 18th.

Broward commissioners met Tuesday as a majority of the county is in line with White House guidelines to begin phase one, which recommend reopening businesses after symptoms, cases, and hospitalizations have shown to decrease in the past fourteen days.

Mayor Dale Holness added that social distancing mask requirements will still be in place. As for the restaurants, Holness said many of the municipal mayors wanted to allow more than the 25 percent capacity designated by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.