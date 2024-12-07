Hollywood condo owners ask lawmakers for help with nearly $60M special assessment

Owners in one Hollywood condo community are asking state lawmakers for help after learning of a nearly $60 million special assessment just a year or two after going through extensive structural repairs.

State Senators Jason Pizzo and Jennifer Bradley came to The Summit condo Friday and had some questions of their own about some of the proposed projects.

A cafe roof, cafe bathrooms, and contingency are some of the items residents say they’re being asked to pay for in a newly proposed special assessment.

"For $56 million. What is that supposed to mean? What are you supposed to get done? Is that structurally needed?" condo owner Lester Berrios said.

The condo towers recently completed and passed their 40-year recertification.

"So all of this was completed, checkbox, right? But the majority, so everything that they're putting in is $56 million, based on what Sen. Pizzo said, and Sen. Bradley, it's a wish list," Berrios said. "That's what this is."

The state lawmakers were at the condo Friday morning hearing directly from owners.

"The central theme we're seeing is a lack of uniformity and actually staying within that list of enumerated structural components," Pizzo said.

Pizzo says recently passed condo legislation outlines specific areas in condos that need to be addressed, mostly related to structural integrity.

"You look at a building and you can start with the roof, and you can talk about electrical and plumbing and waterproofing," Pizzo said.

But increasingly, he says he’s seen cases where boards are pushing to approve a variety of costly projects that fall outside that scope.

"We see tens of millions of dollars being proposed for an assessment and it involves pool furniture at one location, it involves a basketball court, and they are not structural, they're not holding anything up, then that's wildly outside the scope," Pizzo said.

NBC6 spoke with several members of the Summit’s board of directors by phone who said that’s not what’s happening.

"Every decision this board has made has been following advice following professional guidance and advice … these repairs are needed," a statement from the board said. "We don’t want safety concerns like other buildings have had in the past."

Meanwhile, at least 55 residents are behind this notice of intent to sue the board over the $58 million it is trying to borrow to pay for the projects.

"You know, all of a sudden, you pay $120,000 more for your apartment," condo owner Daniel Lezcano said.

The board members said these buildings have 567 units and those complaining are the minority.

Pizzo said his office is actively talking to property management companies in buildings throughout South Florida to ensure managers and boards are being transparent with owners about projects that are actually required by law.