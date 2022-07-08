Hollywood Family Finds Iguana in Toilet for Second Time in Last Year

Some Floridians would probably argue these are the Gods punishing these New York transplants for moving down here . Twice in less than a year, Janet and Bruce Bleier have had an iguana appear inside their toilet bowl after likely getting in through its plumbing.

When the iguana suddenly appeared inside the bowl of their Hollywood home, Janet and Bruce already knew what to do.

"It was Godzilla staring back at me, this was Godzilla the sequel," said Janet Bleier. "They liked to play dead as we learned from the first time, so I just closed the lid and walked out."

Bleier was vacuuming the house Tuesday when she spotted the reptile. She quickly called her husband, who came running.

"That’s really the surprise," Bruce said. "Once it could happen to anyone, but what are the odds of it happening twice?"

Last October, Bruce discovered the first iguana during a late night trip to the bathroom. Both times, they called trapper Harold Rondan - better known as 'The Iguana Guy.'

"Two times, same toilet, same household. What’s happening?" Rondan said. "That’s what we are trying to figure out."

Rondan said he believes the first time, the iguana got through a vent pipe that he later installed mesh to in an effort to cover it.

"We came up with a hypothesis," he added. "They’re getting into the sewer line and from the bottom. It’s like you’re guessing where it will end up."

Rondan said it's more common than you might think to find an iguana in the toilet, adding he got 10 calls in one day several months ago.

For now, the couple who recently moved down from Long Island said they're keeping the toilet lid down and always looking before they sit.

Rondan said he’s working with the South Florida Water Management District to figure out what’s going on, believing that the Iguana likely got in through the main sewer line after falling in through a neighbor's vent.