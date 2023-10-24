“I would love to go back”: Hollywood firefighter back home after volunteering in Israel

A South Florida firefighter has returned after volunteering to put out flames in Israel.

Two days after the Hamas terror attacks against Israel, Hollywood Fire Captain Captain Anthony Vera knew he had to go help in a place he'd never even been before.

"An attack on Israel is an attack on all of us," Vera said. "Same reason I volunteered after 9/11 --it's a sense of duty. There are no two bigger allies than Israel and America."

As he walked through the international arrivals terminal at Miami International Airport Tuesday morning, nearly a dozen fellow firefighters waited with hugs and smiles to welcome him home.

"That's Anthony," explained Hollywood Fire Chief Dan Booker. "When something happens, he's always there. He's everybody's hero. We look up to him a lot -- just glad to have him back."

Captain Vera left for Israel on October 12th. He joined 22 other American firefighters in stepping into the boots of Israeli firefighters who had gone off to war.

First, they went through training with Israel's national fire academy, then Vera served at a fire station in Jerusalem -- reportedly one of the nation's busiest stations.

"There were rocket attacks all the time," Vera explained. "They told us, 'you're going to be fighting fire under fire.' And that's exactly what we did."

The army and marine veteran tells NBC6 -- he was constantly on his guard.

"One minute, you're fighting fires -- a siren sounds and there's a rocket overhead and you've got to duck," Vera said.

Vera is not Jewish, and said he asked many questions. He said he learned about Shabbat, the Jewish Sabbath celebration, among other customs.

Vera was escorted to the heaviest hit areas of the Hamas attacks, like Ashkelon and Sderot.

He said he didn't shy away from seeing the bloody aftermath.

"I wanted to know the face of evil," Vera continued. "It's important that everybody sees that."

After 12 days of volunteering, Captain Vera flew to Miami from Tel Aviv. He told us that he hopes to return to Israel to continue serving.

"Part of me wishes I would've stayed a little longer," Vera added. "I would love to go back."