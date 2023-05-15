Hollywood Installs Life Rings in Honor of Teen Who Died Trying to Save Drowning Driver

Many boat ramps in Hollywood will now have brand new life rings thanks to a South Florida mother who made it her mission after her son drowned last year.

Sarah Perry lost her son Aden last April after he jumped into a lake to save someone else. The then 17-year-old was out walking his dog with his mom when he saw a car crash into a lake in a neighborhood in Sunrise. Aden tried to save the teen in the car but both drowned.

“There was nothing there that night that he could have used and I always think that what if there was a life ring there that night, then perhaps my son would be here today," she said.

Since then, it has been Perry's mission to get these life rings installed. Through her foundation, the flotation devices were donated to the city of Hollywood.

“Ever since that happened, it has been my mission and my passion to contribute to my son’s work. I couldn’t just let him die in vain," Perry said. "I don’t want this to happen again and any other mother to suffer like I am or go through what I’m going through, and I don’t want any more lives to be lost when there’s something like this that we can do to prevent that.”

The city of Hollywood got involved after Perry passionately told her story of her son’s bravery at a commission meeting.

“Everyone was asking what can we do. How can we make this happen, and so we’re here today to install life rings here at the Polk Street boat ramp," said Hollywood spokesperson Joann Hussey. "We’re also installing them at our Holland Beach Park and Rotary Park in an effort to help save a life.”

Perry turned her pain into action and created the Aden Perry Hero Rings initiative and set up the good Samaritan and scholarship fund to honor his legacy.

Monday’s installation in Hollywood gets her one step closer to her goal of water safety everywhere.

“Since losing my son, I realized that there was something that I had to do to prevent another good Samaritan from suffering the same fate as my son," she said. "By having something there that they can throw in the water, we’re hoping to save lives one city at a time, one ring at a time.”

So far there are three of these life rings in Hollywood with the potential for more. Perry's goal is to continue to install them in many cities throughout South Florida and beyond.