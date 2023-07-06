A Hollywood man accused of multiple armed robberies during Facebook Marketplace meetups has been arrested, police said.

Matthew Carr, 18, was arrested Wednesday by Hollywood Police detectives and the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to Hollywood Police, Carr committed multiple armed robberies in the area of South 56th Avenue and Washington Street last month.

Broward Sheriff's Office Matthew Carr

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

All of the robberies were committed while buying or selling merchandise through Facebook Marketplace, police said.

Police said Carr was also involved in other violent crimes throughout Broward.

Carr was booked into the Broward jail on charges including armed robbery, robbery by sudden snatching and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. Attorney information wasn't available.