Hollywood man arrested after 5-year-old son accidentally shot himself

A Hollywood man is facing charges after his 5-year-old son accidentally shot himself with an unattended gun, police said.

Travoynne Martin, 32, was arrested Tuesday on charges of child neglect with great bodily harm and culpable negligence, Broward jail records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office Travoynne Martin

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on New Year's Day, an arrest affidavit said.

Officers responded to a call of a suspicious incident and met with a resident of an apartment who said his neighbor, Martin, started banging on his door frantically with what appeared to be blood on his shoulder, the affidavit said.

The neighbor said he watched as Martin, his girlfriend and young son entered a vehicle and sped off, the affidavit said.

The affidavit, which was heavily redacted, said Martin's 5-year-old son had been taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery after being grazed on his arm by a bullet.

The child was later released from the hospital.

Martin "did leave a loaded firearm within reach of [the victim] who obtained the firearm and subsequently shot himself in the upper left arm," the affidavit said.

Martin was booked into jail where his bond was set at $20,000, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.