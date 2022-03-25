Hollywood Man Arrested for Alleged Child Trafficking in Several States

A Hollywood man has been arrested after he allegedly flew to Michigan to sexually assault a girl he met online.

Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson said 22-year-old Petar Vuk Pejic met a 12-year-old girl on Instagram.

He's accused of traveling from South Florida to Flint to meet the child in a church parking lot at midnight and then taking her to a hotel for sex.

He allegedly groomed her by telling her he would pay her in cryptocurrency, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Pejic left the next day and returned to Florida, Swanson said.

When the girl's adult guardians took her to a hospital for treatment, an investigation was launched.

Genesee County Sheriff’s detectives worked with Hollywood and Davie police and the Broward Sheriff’s Office to track down Pejic.

He was arrested Monday, March 21 at a bank in Davie and was extradited back to Michigan, Swanson said.

Pejic is also suspected of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Oregon and a 16-year-old girl in Washington state.