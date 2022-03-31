Hollywood Man Arrested on Charges of Alleged Possession of Child Porn

A Hollywood man was arrested after a law enforcement task force said he allegedly had over 100 images of child pornography on an online messenger account.

19-year-old Daniel Durocher was arrested Wednesday and faces charges including possession of obscene material and obscene communication.

According to an arrest report, the South Florida Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip in January of alleged child pornography discovered on the account of a user on an online subscriber to a messenger service.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A search warrant revealed over 100 images and videos of children engaging in various sexual acts, along with self-produced video of a man performing a sex act to the images.

Investigators used another search warrant to enter a Hollywood home belonging to Durocher before taking him into custody.

Police found various images and videos on Durocher's phone. He later admitted to police that he viewed the images and performed the sex acts to them.

Durocher is being held on $45,000 bond. He will be place on an electronic monitoring system if he posts bond.