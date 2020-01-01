Broward Court

Hollywood Man Charged with Fatally Stabbing Father Appears in Court

According to police, officers responding to a 911 call discovered a man covered in blood who matched the description of the suspect

A Hollywood man, who police say fatally stabbed his father before leading authorities on a cross-county chase, will remain behind bars.

24-year-old Jamal Hall appeared in a Broward County court room Wednesday morning. He was denied bond on pre-meditated murder charges.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Pierce Street, Hollywood Police said.

According to police, officers responding to a 911 call discovered a man covered in blood who matched the description of a suspect get into a red Camaro and flee. Officers pursued the vehicle into Miami-Dade before the suspect turned back and returned to Broward, officials said.

Authorities were able to take the suspect into custody on the Florida's Turnpike just south of Commercial Boulevard, officials said.

The victim, identified as Jamal Hall's father, 49-year-old Malik Ali Hall, was pronounced dead at the scene.

