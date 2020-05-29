Hollywood Man Followed Women Joggers, Tried to Lure Them to His Car: Police

Hollywood police have arrested a man they say was prowling the city in search of women to harass and "conduct lewd acts towards," an arrest report revealed Friday.

James Ducker is currently facing charges of loitering, prowling, aggravated assault and indecent exposure in public.

According to Hollywood police, on May 19th Ducker called out to a woman who was jogging in the area of 1400 Polk Street around 2:30 p.m. and asked, "Hey, it's raining. Would you like a ride?"

The woman refused his offer and continued jogging, but Ducker followed after her, eventually parking his vehicle so he could proceed to chase after her on foot. According to an arrest report, the woman was able to run away and contact police.

The Hollywood Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division began to surveil Ducker after a vehicle registered to him was linked to "several suspicious incidents" in the city of Hollywood, the arrest report said.

Detectives observed Ducker following women while they jogged, often attempting to lure them as he chased them for several blocks. Sometimes he would even maneuver his car to block or stop his victims, the report said.

After being arrested and placed in custody, Ducker confessed to "prowling the city in search of women to conduct lewd acts towards or with."

Police were also able to link him to two other incidents where he followed his victims and attempted to lure them into his car, resulting in additional charges for aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and indecent exposure in public.

Ducker drives a dark blue Chevy Malibu. The Hollywood Police Department is requesting that anyone who may have been victimized by Ducker or has any additional information related to the case please contact them.