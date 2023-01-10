Broward County

Hollywood Man Gets 25 Years in Federal Prison for Sex Trafficking Teen Girl

Darryl Odely Jr., 30, sentenced to 25 years in federal prison to be followed by five years of federal probation, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday

By Brian Hamacher

Gavel
Getty Images

A Hollywood man will be spending more than two decades in a federal prison after he was convicted of sex trafficking a teen girl, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office
Darryl Odely Jr.

Detectives began their investigation last year when they learned the teen who was believed to be a victim of sex trafficking was in BSO jurisdiction.

BSO's Human Trafficking Unit tracked the teen to Oakland Park, where she was recovered and Odely was arrested for interference with the custody of a minor.

The Broward State Attorney's Office ultimately didn't pursue the charge after it was determined the offense didn't happen in Broward, but a federal investigation was also underway, officials said.

Investigators discovered Odely had advertised the victim for sex on websites known for human trafficking and sex work, officials said.

Odely was arrested again in August in Hollywood by BSO and the FBI, and he was found guilty in October.

He was sentenced in December.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyHollywood
