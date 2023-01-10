Hollywood Man Gets 25 Years in Federal Prison for Sex Trafficking Teen Girl

A Hollywood man will be spending more than two decades in a federal prison after he was convicted of sex trafficking a teen girl, authorities said.

Darryl Odely Jr., 30, sentenced to 25 years in federal prison to be followed by five years of federal probation, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Detectives began their investigation last year when they learned the teen who was believed to be a victim of sex trafficking was in BSO jurisdiction.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

BSO's Human Trafficking Unit tracked the teen to Oakland Park, where she was recovered and Odely was arrested for interference with the custody of a minor.

The Broward State Attorney's Office ultimately didn't pursue the charge after it was determined the offense didn't happen in Broward, but a federal investigation was also underway, officials said.

Investigators discovered Odely had advertised the victim for sex on websites known for human trafficking and sex work, officials said.

Odely was arrested again in August in Hollywood by BSO and the FBI, and he was found guilty in October.

He was sentenced in December.