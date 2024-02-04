Hollywood man's body found in Plantation canal days after motorcycle crash

A man's body was pulled from a canal in Plantation on Saturday, days after he was reportedly involved in motorcycle crash.

On Thursday, the 40-year-old victim from Hollywood was traveling north on State Road 91, before he was involved in a crash on the exit ramp to State Road 838 (Sunrise Boulevard) and reportedly fell into a canal underneath the ramp, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say fire rescue personnel and law enforcement authorities responded to the initial crash and came across a 2013 green Kawasaki motorcycle, but did not locate its rider and were unaware that the victim had fallen into the canal.

Law enforcement authorities returned the scene on Saturday, after reports of a drowned person. FHP has confirmed that the drowned person was the motorcycle rider involved in Thursday's crash.

The victim has not been identified, but troopers say he's from the city of Hollywood.

FHP is investigating this case.