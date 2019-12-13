Hollywood Massage Therapist Arrested for Sexual Battery of Client

A licensed massage therapist was arrested after he allegedly sexually battered a female client while giving her a massage at a Hollywood wellness center.

Lung B. Chang, 71, of Hollywood, faces a charge of sexual battery of a victim 18 years or older, according to Broward Sheriff's Office jail records.

The victim went to Ocean Drive Chiropractic and Wellness Center on April 30, 2018 for a myofascial release massage, police said in an affidavit. The victim alleged that Chang digitally penetrated her during the massage and then told her he was releasing the energy from her body.

The victim left the massage room and reported the incident to the clinic manager.

The next day, the victim agreed to meet with the owner of the clinic, the manager and Chang back at the center. During that meeting, they told the victim that the "described practices are in accordance with Chinese massage principles," the affidavit said. Days later, the victim reported the incident to the Hallandale Beach Police Department.

A warrant for Chang's arrest was filed on December 6. He appeared in court Friday, where a judge set his bond to $25,000 and ordered him to stay away from the victim and revoked his license.