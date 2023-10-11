Hollywood mayor says five of his relatives were murdered in Israeli-Hamas war

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy is mourning the loss of relatives who were murdered in the Israeli-Hamas war.

Levy said the relatives, including a mother, father and their three kids, were killed in their home.

Terrorists set fire to the family's house, then shot all of them as they tried to escape, Levy said.

Levy spoke about the war on Sunday, a day after Hamas' surprise attack on Israel.

"We all have families in Israel. Some of us have lost family in this attack yesterday and this is a heart-wrenching weekend that it’s been, but after that sense of mourning comes a sense of resolve to fight back," Levy said.

Meanwhile, the number of U.S. citizens confirmed to have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war has risen to at least 22 with at least 17 more Americans unaccounted for, the State Department said Wednesday.

That's an increase in the death toll from 14 the day before, in a war that has already claimed more than 2,200 lives on both sides.