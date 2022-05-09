Hollywood Motel Murder Suspect Indicted, Extradited, Arrested

A 19-year-old man is sitting in a Broward County Jail cell after being brought back from California and indicted for the shooting death of a woman in a motel room in Hollywood.

A Broward grand jury indicted Davis Zimmerman in February for first-degree premeditated murder after the woman’s body was found Jan. 6 at the New Kent Motel at 1120 S. Federal Highway.

U.S. Marshals arrested Zimmerman in Orange County Jan. 14 and he was extradited to Fort Lauderdale where he was jailed Friday.

At his first court appearance Sunday, Zimmerman was ordered held without bond. He is also charged with using false information to pawn property worth less than $300.

The woman’s identity was redacted from the grand jury indictment on file and Hollywood Police have released no details of the circumstances surrounding the murder.