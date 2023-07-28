Flood watch continues as Hollywood neighborhoods drying out from flooding

Residents of some Hollywood neighborhoods were cleaning up debris Friday after heavy rainfall caused some flooding Thursday.
By Friday morning, most of the water had receded but there were some puddles still left.
Videos from Thursday night showed some flooding in the area of North 26th Avenue and Liberty Street.
Parts of North 24th Avenue were also flooded as well as south of Hollywood Boulevard and 16th Avenue.
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport received 6.19 inches of rain Thursday, which was a new record daily rainfall for July 27, according to the National Weather Service.
It was also the most rain recorded at FLL in any day in July, breaking the previous record of 5.68 inches from July 13, 2013.
The airport has received 65.64 inches of rain since Jan. 1, more than double the normal amount of 30.54 inches for the same period, the NWS said.
A flash flood warning had been issued and ended Thursday night for parts of Broward, and a flood watch issued for parts of Broward and Miami-Dade was extended until 6 p.m. on Friday.
Some Hollywood residents said Thursday's flooding was bad but not as bad as the record flooding they saw a few months back.
"The flooding. I had black mulch and it’s all gone. The flood just came and washed it away," Jason Webley said. "Well, in April it was really bad, but it wasn’t that bad yesterday. No flood outs."