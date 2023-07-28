Flood watch continues as Hollywood neighborhoods drying out from flooding

Residents of some Hollywood neighborhoods were cleaning up debris Friday after heavy rainfall caused some flooding Thursday.

By Friday morning, most of the water had receded but there were some puddles still left.

Videos from Thursday night showed some flooding in the area of North 26th Avenue and Liberty Street.

Parts of North 24th Avenue were also flooded as well as south of Hollywood Boulevard and 16th Avenue.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport received 6.19 inches of rain Thursday, which was a new record daily rainfall for July 27, according to the National Weather Service.

It was also the most rain recorded at FLL in any day in July, breaking the previous record of 5.68 inches from July 13, 2013.

NEW RECORD DAILY RAINFALL for JULY 27th at FLL ⛈️Ft. Lauderdale Airport received 6.19" of rain yesterday! FLL has now received 65.64" of rain since January 1. That is more than double normal (30.54") for Jan 1 - July 28th. pic.twitter.com/qbiqGZspI0 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 28, 2023

The airport has received 65.64 inches of rain since Jan. 1, more than double the normal amount of 30.54 inches for the same period, the NWS said.

A flash flood warning had been issued and ended Thursday night for parts of Broward, and a flood watch issued for parts of Broward and Miami-Dade was extended until 6 p.m. on Friday.

The Flood Watch has been extended until 6pm for Miami-Dade, coastal and metro Broward & Palm Beach counties.



The bulk of shower & thunderstorm activity is forecast over inland portions of our area. However heavy rain over our urban areas could result in localized flooding. pic.twitter.com/2ZezRmZVVG — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 28, 2023

Some Hollywood residents said Thursday's flooding was bad but not as bad as the record flooding they saw a few months back.

"The flooding. I had black mulch and it’s all gone. The flood just came and washed it away," Jason Webley said. "Well, in April it was really bad, but it wasn’t that bad yesterday. No flood outs."