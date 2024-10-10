Hollywood officer injured in shooting during ‘neighbor dispute', FDLE investigating

A Hollywood police officer has been hospitalized after a shooting Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to police, shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the Hollywood Police Department received a call about a neighbor dispute at the intersection of North 66th Avenue and Eaton Street.

Upon arrival, the responding officer met with the caller, but a short while later, a physical altercation ensued between the officer and an individual, Deanna Bettineschi, a spokeswoman with the Hollywood Police Department said.

Officials said during the struggle, the officer discharged their gun.

Bettineschi added that the officer is now being treated for their injuries at the hospital and is expected to recover.

The officer’s identity, age and gender, however, have not been released.

At this time, the Florida Department of Law enforcement has taken the lead on this investigation. No other details were immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.