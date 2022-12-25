Hollywood Police Capture Suspected ‘Porch Pirate' and Return Packages for Christmas

Police in Hollywood were able to take an alleged "porch pirate" into custody before returning the packages that were taken back to the rightful owners in time for Christmas.

Hollywood Police said officers got several calls starting Saturday afternoon of a suspicious person taking packages from people's front doors in the city. Officers found a person matching the description of the suspected thief in the area of North 29th Avenue.

The suspect, later identified as Steven Watson, looked back at the officers before fleeing according to an arrest report. Police were able to take Watson into custody after a chase and transported him to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers searched Watson's vehicle and found over 30 stolen packages. Hollywood Police were able identify and return most of the packages Saturday night.

Watson was released from the hospital and charged with two counts of burglary, one count of grand theft and one count of resisting arrest without violence.