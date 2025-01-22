Hollywood

Hollywood police chief wants timely trial for man charged in officer's 2021 murder

Jason Banegas is charged in the October 2021 murder of Officer Yandy Chirino

By Bri Buckley

Hollywood's police chief and dozens of officers packed a courthouse Wednesday for a hearing for a man charged in a 2021 killing of an officer.

It’s been over three years since Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino was shot and killed in the line of duty and his family and police department said they're still waiting for justice in his death.

Chirino was shot while responding to a suspicious incident in October of 2021 and Jason Banegas, who was 18 years old at the time and is now 22, was charged with his murder.

Banegas appeared in court Wednesday morning where a trial date was set for October 20.

Jason Banegas in court on Jan. 22, 2025.
Jason Banegas in court on Jan. 22, 2025.

Police Chief Jeffrey Devlin and officers say they want a timely trial and closure for Chirino's family.

"It's been over three years since Officer Chirino was murdered and we're here to ensure that the trial gets on in a timely manner and the family gets some closure, the police department gets some closure, and our community gets some closure," Devlin said.

Officials said the 28-year-old Chirino was shot during an altercation with Banegas. Banegas is expected to face the death penalty if convicted.

Chirino, who'd been with the department since 2017, was the first Hollywood officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty since 1982.

Officer Yandy Chirino
Hollywood Police Department
Officer Yandy Chirino

Devlin is pushing for the case to move forward, saying anyone who kills an officer should have the full weight of the justice system come down upon them.

"I just think it's important that we get this on as quick as we can, as quick as possible. I know the state attorney's office is doing everything that they can, the judicial system is doing everything they can, but we need to see this trial happen," Devlin said. 

The police department said they plan to be at every hearing for Banegas until justice is served.

