Hollywood Police search for man who drove off with baby inside car

Hollywood Police were on the hunt for a man who they say drove off with a baby in his car and purposefully left the mother behind.

Detectives are looking for 63-year-old Adolfo Fonseca, who was last seen Tuesday driving a red 2014 Hyundai Elantra.

Fonseca was driving the mother and child to the airport when he and the mother got into an argument, police said. He pulled over and dropped her off at a gas station on 441 and Sheridan Street. When the mother stepped out of the car, Fonseca allegedly drove off with the child in the car.

Police said he then dropped the child off at a CVS and then drove away before officers arrived. The mother and child were reunited and the child wasn’t harmed.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

There is now a warrant for Fonseca's arrest for false imprisonment.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Hollywood Police at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).