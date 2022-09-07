Hollywood Police Seek Car, Suspects in Deadly Double Shooting

A dark gray or silver 4-door Mercedes Benz could be the clue that leads Hollywood Police to the killer or killers, who fatally shot two men, if the public recognizes the car and reports its whereabouts.

The car drove away from a residential area in the 5600 block of Wiley Street about 8:20 p.m. Aug. 29, police said.

Hollywood city employee Erick Johnson and Miguel Burgos Jr. were found there with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood where they later died, police said.

Surveillance video showed the vehicle of interest driving south on South 56th Avenue near Dewey Street past the Kwik Stop Food Store toward the crime scene.

Broward Crime Stoppers is offering two $5,000 rewards for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible for the double homicide.

To make an anonymous tip, call 954-493-8477 or log on to browardcrimestoppers.org.