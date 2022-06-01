Hollywood

Hollywood Receives $1.7 Million for Police Body Cameras

Congresswoman Frederica Wilson was in Hollywood Wednesday to deliver the check from the U.S. Treasury, which will provide cameras to all 321 officers in the city

By Steve Litz

NBC 6

The city of Hollywood has received $1.7 million to equip police officers with body cameras.

Wilson said the technology gives the public a real look at police work and said it's mostly welcomed by departments and is good for transparency and trust.

And for officers who are not interested in using the technology, Wilson said they should find another line of work.

"Well they don’t need to be police officers, that's a rule, when that becomes a part of the training and that becomes a rule, you either wear the body camera and you keep it on or you go and find something else to do with your life," Wilson said.

While most of the bigger law enforcement departments in South Florida like the Broward Sheriff's Office and Miami-Dade County Police Department have body cameras, some of the smaller departments don’t.

It’s costly for not just the equipment but also maintaining the recordings, one of the reasons why some of the smaller municipalities in the area don’t have them.

This article tagged under:

HollywoodSouth FloridaBroward CountyHollywood Police Departmentpolice body cameras
