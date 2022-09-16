Hollywood Schools Placed on Lockdown Due to Police Activity

A high school and elementary school in Hollywood were placed on lockdown Friday due to a large police presence as officers searched the schools.

Chopper footage showed officers at McArthur High School, located just west of Florida's Turnpike on Hollywood Boulevard, shortly after 1 p.m. West Hollywood Elementary School was also placed on lockdown.

Hollywood Police said they received a call of a possible threat, but it appears to be a false call. Officers are searching the school to ensure everyone is safe.

Hollywood Boulevard remains closed in front of the school and parents are advised not to respond to the school at this time.

