Hollywood woman sentenced to 30 years in prison for death of 3-year-old stepson in 2015

What to Know Three-year-old Ahziya Osceola died March 19, 2015, and was found dead in a box at his Hollywood home

His stepmother, Analiz Osceola, 32, was charged with aggravated manslaughter, lying to law enforcement and child neglect with great bodily harm

A jury convicted her eight years later

A Hollywood woman convicted of killing her 3-year-old stepson has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In March, a Broward County jury found 32-year-old Analiz Osceola guilty of aggravated manslaughter of a child. The judge ordered nearly the maximum sentence for her crimes, which included lying to police and child neglect.

Osceola first reported the boy missing back in March of 2015, when really she had beat little Ahziya Osceola to death and hid his body in a box in the house.

The boy’s father, Nelson Osceola, is awaiting trial for child neglect, for allegedly failing to prevent the boy’s death.

Back in March, jurors deliberated for about two hours before handing down the guilty verdict. The child's biological mother wept as Osceola was put back in handcuffs.

“I think mainly for the family, it gives them closure," said prosecutor Neva Rainford-Smith. "It’s been eight years, this case is eight years old, and for the last five years, they’ve watched the defendant out on bond and they were held in limbo. So in a way for me, I just wanted to give them some measure of justice and peace and to have closure, and the one thing I can say about this is justice is slow but sure, and today she got her reckoning.”

Ahziya died on March 19, 2015. His body was found in two garbage bags, stuffed in a box inside the family home on Johnson Street. Investigators said the boy suffered severe internal injuries, and died of blunt force trauma.

Prosecutors told jurors that Osceola knew the 3-year-old was seriously hurt, suffering, and not only failed to help him seek treatment, but abused him and inflicted more pain as he lay dying.

Osceola’s attorney told jurors she admits to lying to police and making up a story that the boy was missing. But he said Osceola did not cause the injuries that killed him, and instead suggested someone else who lived in the house is responsible.

Prosecutors were able to show that Osceola admitted to not even calling 911 as the little boy was groaning and wheezing just a few feet away in the bedroom.