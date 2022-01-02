COVID-19

Holy Cross Health Closes Labor and Delivery Unit Due To Staffing Shortages

Soon-to-be moms who were hoping to give birth at Fort Lauderdale's Holy Cross Health will have to find another hospital due to rising Covid-19 cases.

Holy Cross was forced to temporarily close its Labor and Delivery Unit due to a surge in coronavirus cases among staff and hospital workers.

“People are out sick due to the surge in Covid cases,” Holy Cross spokeswoman Christine Walker said Sunday. “It’s just temporary for the labor and delivery unit. The NICU [Neonatal Intensive Care Unit] and Post-Partum are still open.”

This comes as hospitals across the country are fighting, not only rapidly rising cases but also staffing shortages.

“Due to the Covid-19 surge, Holy Cross Health has reached critical staffing levels in Labor and Delivery,” Walker said. “In the best interest of patient safety, the Labor and Delivery unit is on diversion until further notice.”

